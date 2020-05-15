Williamsport – A suspect was arrested late Wednesday night in relation to a shooting last month in the City of Williamsport in which a male victim was injured.

Williamsport Bureau of Police said the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Jordan Artley, 19, who was staying at a hotel in Scranton, Pa.

Artley was wanted for criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault and related charges after being identified as the shooter in the April 25, 2020 shooting of a 21-year-old victim near the intersection of Hepburn and 7th streets. The victim was treated at UPMC Susquehanna.

Artley was transported from Scranton back to Williamsport early Thursday morning. He was arraigned before District Magistrate Jon E. Kemp in Muncy and bail was denied. Artley was committed to the Lycoming County Prison pending his preliminary hearing.