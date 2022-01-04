Sunbury, Pa. – An arrest was made this morning in Sunbury following a shooting Monday night on Packer Street which left two people in critical condition at Geisinger Medical Center.

Yusuf Omega McLaurin, 23, of Fairmount Avenue in Sunbury, was taken into custody and arraigned on two felony counts of aggravated assault. McLaurin was arraigned by District Judge Michael Toomey, who set bail at $250,000 monetary.

The shooting occurred shortly after 7:20 p.m. Jan. 3 outside of the Strike Zone bowling lanes at the 300 block of Packer Street. Two victims, Felix Pena and Tyrone Short, were transported by private vehicles to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police believe the shooting occurred after the victims, along with Hakeem Jefferson, allegedly discussed robbing McLaurin for illegal narcotics, wrote Officer Trey Kurtz of Sunbury Police in the affidavit. When McLaurin arrived in a dark colored Dodge Caravan to meet with Pena, Short, and Jefferson, the men had a disagreement.

McLaurin then allegedly brandished a handgun and fired at Pena, Short, and Jefferson before fleeing south on N. Third Alley by CVS.

Felix was struck by two rounds and fled the scene in a dark colored Ford Explorer, to a residence on Fort Augusta Avenue. Meanwhile, Short and Jefferson contacted a friend who picked them up near the 1200 block of Susquehanna Avenue, Kurtz wrote. The friend then took them to Geisinger Medical Center.

Witnesses who spoke to police shortly after the shooting described seeing a dark colored Ford Explorer and another dark colored vehicle in the area at the time of the shootings, according to the affidavit.

Police also spoke to Pena’s father, who told them that Pena’s brother was hiding in a shed at a residence at the 1200 block of Susquehanna Avenue as a white vehicle was circling him and trying to harm him, Kurtz wrote. When police arrived, they did not find anyone inside the shed but instead found the shed lock busted open.

Police went inside the home after receiving consent from the property owner and found fresh blood on the couch and on the floor. A black Ford Explorer, presumably belonging to Pena, was found parked outside. Police impounded the Explorer.

At the scene on Packer Street, police found Jefferson’s silver Dodge vehicle in the Strike Zone parking lot running with keys in the ignition. The vehicle was parked next to broken glass on the ground. Police also found keys, a small caliber handgun, and a taser in the area. A handgun was lying on the driver’s side floor of the vehicle with “the slide locked back as if it had just been fired until it emptied and the slide locked,” Kurtz wrote.

Police later found McLaurin’s van abandoned near an intersection in Coal Township. The van was impounded and towed to a secured lot in Sunbury.

It was a 911 call from McLaurin that ultimately led to his arrest early this morning, when he reported an alleged burglary at his residence during which his van was allegedly stolen. When officers arrived, they found McLaurin and Kendall Dennison parking Dennison’s vehicle, a silver Hyundai.

Both men were detained and taken to Sunbury Police Department headquarters.

Police also spoke to Pena Tuesday morning at the hospital, who identified McLaurin as the shooter, Kurtz wrote.

Police have requested a search warrant for McLaurin’s residence at 406 ½ Fairmount Avenue to further investigate the shooting incident.

To date, none of the other men have been charged in relation to the shooting incident. McLaurin also was charged with misdemeanors of simple assault and reckless endangerment. He remains jailed in Northumberland County Jail.

Dennison received felony drug charges after officers noticed a large amount of marijuana in plain view in his vehicle as he was being detained.

Docket Sheet McLaurin

Docket Sheet Dennison