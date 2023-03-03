Hughesville, Pa. — State police have arrested a suspect for the armed robbery on Nov. 18 at the Fuel-on Citgo gas station in Hughesville.

Connor J. Winter, 31, of Sweet Valley, was arraigned Thursday by District Judge William C. Solomon on felony robbery and misdemeanor theft charges. He was committed to Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $99,000 bail, according to Trooper Lauren Lesher of state police at Montoursville.

Investigating trooper Jamesan Keeler says Winter walked into the store at 1 N. Main Street shortly before 7:30 a.m. He was dressed in a hoodie sweatshirt and dark pants. He also was wearing a face mask.

The clerk on duty told police that Winter immediately set a gym bag on the counter and held out a note that said, "put it in the bag," Keeler wrote in the affidavit. Winter started pulling a pistol out of his right sweatshirt pocket. The clerk asked Winter if he wanted money, and he shook his head yes, according to Keeler. The clerk then took $549 out of the register and placed it in the bag.

Keeler obtained video surveillance footage from a nearby business that showed Winter walking toward the store. Several moments later, Winter was seen running through the parking lot and to the alley of N. Spartan Street.

Through the investigation, Keeler interviewed two people who said they potentially saw the robbery suspect in Hughesville earlier that morning. A woman saw a man matching Winter's description run across Route 220 at the 4000 block. She almost hit him with her car, Keeler said.

The woman told Keeler that Winter was carrying an orange bag and was wearing a black face mask. She noted that there was a silver Ford Explorer backed into a pull off area near the shale pit along Route 220. The woman saw a post later on Facebook about the gas station robbery and realized the suspect description was similar to the man who ran in front of her car.

Another woman contacted police and told them she saw a man matching the robbery suspect's description running along the guiderail on Route 220 near the shale pit.

The Ford Explorer at the shale pit parking spot was eventually traced to Winter's girlfriend, whom he stayed with in Hughesville. Police interviewed the girlfriend, Afton Digilarmo, on Dec. 7. Keeler showed her suspect images from the robbery. Digilarmo recognized the suspect as Winter, and she told Keeler that he had been driving the Ford Explorer registered in her name for over a year, Keeler wrote.

Digilarmo began to suspect Winter when she realized the hoodie Winter wore that said Aero 1987 was hers that went missing. The orange bag Winter carried was something that she previously kept in a closet. She saw reports of the robbery with these items as part of the suspect description.

Winter allegedly told Digilarmo that morning that he was going to the ATM to get cash for her. He left early that morning. Digilarmo noted he took a lot longer than she expected. When he returned, his face was red. Winter told her he got cash from the ATM at the gas station. Digilarmo told Keeler that the two had been arguing about money, as he lived there but had not contributed any money for bills. When he returned that morning, he gave her $100 to $200, Keeler wrote.

Police found out that Digilarmo owned a pistol, and that Winter most likely took that with him that morning.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 17 at the Muncy magistrate office of District Judge Solomon.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.