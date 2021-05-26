Williamsport, Pa. -- Around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, police responded to an incident of shots fired in a home on Boyd Street in the area of Lincoln and Howard Streets.

According to Police Chief Damon Hagan, Bryce Zimmerman, 20, was apprehended after surrendering to police. Zimmerman had barricaded himself in a home, and was seen with a "long gun," according to Hagan, who also said a single shot was fired.

Two other individuals were also in the home at the time. No injuries were reported.

Hagan could not comment on whether or not the incident was considered a hostage situation.

Zimmerman is facing felony charges of aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of making terroristic threats and endangerment.

He will be arraigned later on Wednesday, according to Hagan.