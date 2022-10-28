Williamsport, Pa. — Police arrested a Williamsport man on charges of criminal trespass, theft, and receiving stolen property after a string of thefts on Thursday.

Jared Donald Parsons, 27, was charged after allegedly committing burglaries at the Fine Wine and Spirits Store on Hepburn Street, Family Dollar on Memorial Avenue, and Smoke Buddies on Basin Street during the early morning hours on Oct. 27.

Police said Parsons was seen on surveillance video breaking into all three businesses and taking cigarettes, liquor bottles, cash, and numerous other items.

Once located at his residence, he admitted to burglarizing the businesses and led officers to the stolen items, police said.

Parsons was subsequently taken into custody and arraigned before MDJ Christian Frey. He and was later committed to the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $100,000.00 bail.

He now faces 15 charges, including three first-degree felony counts of burglary, three second-degree felony charges of criminal trespass, and multiple misdemeanor charges of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and criminal mischief.

Docket sheet

