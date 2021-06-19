Lock Haven, Pa. —A Clinton County man who was charged with multiple felonies had his latest appeal in court rejected.

Joseph J. Newman Jr., 50, of Mill Hall will continue to serve 14.5 to 29 years in State Prison after his latest effort to overturn his conviction failed according to the Pennsylvania Superior Court.

Newman was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm, and firearm not to be carried in 2016. All are felonies.

According to a release, witnesses told authorities Newman approached several men who were members of the Brewery Hollow Outsiders Motorcycle Club. Police said Newman then fired multiple shots at the group.

Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse said due to a previous felony conviction, Newman should not have possessed a firearm.

Newman’s appeal centered around claims his attorney made several errors during his trial. The Superior Court upheld the decision, calling Newman’s claims meritless.

Newman said a witness who could prove he never touched a firearm was not called by his lawyer. The Appellate and Trial Court both said the witness never contacted authorities until months after the shooting.

During a cross-examination with Strouse, the witness allegedly admitted to having memory issues as the result of a double stroke.

According to a release on CrimeWatch, Strouse said of the witness’s testimony was “total nonsense” and “rambling lies that couldn’t be reconciled with the testimony of the eyewitnesses and neighbors who actually watched Newman aim a gun and pull the trigger.”

The witness’s testimony was rejected in its entirety.