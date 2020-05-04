A Sunbury woman is in jail for stabbing her ex in the back on Sunday night.

Sunbury police were called to a Lombard Street home on Sunday night, according to an affidavit filed in Judge Mike Toomey's district court.

Emergency services were called by the victim, a male. When Sunbury police arrived, they found the alleged perpetrator, Pansy Farber, sitting on the couch in the living room, drinking a beer.

"Ms. Farber was observed to have what appeared to be blood on her right foot, and arm areas as well as having blood on what appeared to be a night gown type apparel," the affidavit says.

Officers found blood in the kitchen, a smear of blood on the back door, and blood on a yellow dog. The dog was later found to have a quarter-inch deep stab wound that needed treatment at the Sunbury Animal Hospital.

EMS arrived to care for the victim, who said he was stabbed by Farber "several times" while arguing. Farber allegedly used a black-handled kitchen knife to stab the victim, who was taken to Geisinger Danville.

Farber is being charged with seven counts, including attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, and cruelty to animals. Bail was set at $500,000 cash.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 12.