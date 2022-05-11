Sunbury, Pa. – “I’ve been waiting for you,” is what a squatter told a Sunbury man when he discovered her in his residence on South Seventh Street.

Lacyndi D. Tiebout, 45, of Sunbury, was arrested on April 21 on felony burglary and criminal trespass charges after police were called to the residence.

Police already had been looking for Tiebout that afternoon as they had responded to a call regarding damage that she allegedly caused to front door windows of another residence.

When police arrived, Tiebout took off on foot and entered the residence on South Seventh Street, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police found Tiebout sleeping on the couch, but she quickly got up and fled the scene. When the homeowner arrived, he explained that he was in the process of moving into a new residence and had been using the South Seventh Street property for storage.

The homeowner observed that many of his items, including drawers, appliances, couches, and storage bins, had been moved from where he placed them, police said.

A drawer from the refrigerator was lying on the floor with urine in it, according to Officer Bradley Slack of Sunbury Police Department.

Later that evening, the homeowner returned to the residence and found Tiebout lying on the couch with the radio on. When the homeowner questioned her, Tiebout told him, “I need your help,” Slack wrote in the affidavit. Tiebout fled and was later located at a laundromat on N. Fourth Street.

As Tiebout was taken into custody, she admitted that she had broken a window of a residence that day and stole a bicycle from in front of Puff’s discount store.

Tiebout later abandoned the bicycle on N. Fourth Street where police recovered it. The bicycle belonged to John Rearick, also known as the “Can Man,” Slack said.

The stolen bike incident went viral on social media. When asked about the South Seventh Street burglary, Tiebout told police she was confused and had entered the residence because she thought it was her home, Slack said.

Upon reviewing the condition of the South Seventh Street residence, the homeowner told police there was damage to new appliances, end tables, blood on several blankets, and damage on an entry door. Total damage amount was $1,000.

Tiebout was remanded to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail.

