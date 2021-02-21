Sunbury, Pa. – A Sunbury man accused of drug possession with intent to deliver will have a preliminary hearing this week before District Judge Michael Patrick Toomey.

Sunbury Police Officer Trey Kurtz said he approached a blue Toyota sedan near the 500 block of North 6th Street after reports of an unconscious male inside.

Kurtz was able to identify the driver as Bradley J. Pilkerton, 36, as he made contact. Kurtz said Pilkerton awoke as he removed keys from the ignition.

Officers said as Pilkerton awoke he started to reach around the vehicle. According to the report as he moved around a hunting knife allegedly fell out of his pocket.

Kurtz said he immediately told Pilkerton to put his hands up and get out of the car. Officers said Pilkerton was cooperative throughout the incident.

According to the report, Pilkerton told officers he had heroin in his pocket. Officers said Pilkerton told them he wanted to cooperative and told them there was a backpack in the backseat with approximately 10 more grams of heroin.

Officers said they also discovered a black zipper case Pilkerton told them contained four grams of heroin and one gram of methamphetamine.

Kurtz said he applied for a search warrant and returned to the vehicle the following day. As he executed the search warrant, Kurtz said he discovered numerous packaging materials, two digital scales, a glass pipe, tape, forceps, a baggy of white powder he believed was confectioner sugar, and two plastic containers.

Kurtz was charged with a felony of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.