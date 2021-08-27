Sunbury, Pa. –Police in Sunbury said they responded to calls for an altercation at a residence on two separate occasions on Aug. 24.

Officer Gary Bregensir arrived on scene to find a man unconscious lying on the pavement with a bloody face, according to his report. David Lee Ward, 38, of Sunbury was placed into handcuffs after officers spoke with witnesses on the scene.

Ward allegedly got into a verbal argument with the man before punching him several times in the face, according to a witness at the scene. Authorities said Ward continued punching the man after he fell to the ground and was unconscious.

During an interview with police, Ward allegedly said he blacked out after throwing the first punch and didn’t remember hitting the man after the initial contact. Ward told officers he attempted to provide medical treatment, according to the report.

Officers photographed Ward’s hands, which had visible cuts and bruises, according to officers.

Earlier in the night, officers said they responded to a call at the residence for an intoxicated man causing a disturbance. Bregensir said an arrangement was made at the time for the man to leave the residence.

Ward was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault, second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct. Ward is being held at the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail as he awaits a preliminary hearing on Sept. 7.

