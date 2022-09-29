Sunbury, Pa. — A Sunbury man allegedly stabbed another man with a knife and fled, but he was later found at a hospital emergency room.

Jahmiere Ali Rash Artis, 20, now faces felony aggravated assault charges, misdemeanors of simple assault, and related charges for the incident that occurred the evening of Sept. 18 at N. 6th and Reagan streets in Sunbury.

Sunbury Police Officer Trey Kurtz says a witness told police that Artis pulled a knife when he got into a fight with another man. Quaneer Ford was injured when he was allegedly stabbed in the right forearm and buttocks.

When police arrived, Artis fled in a white Chevrolet Cruz heading north on Reagan Street. Police pursued Artis in Sunbury before losing sight of him a short time later.

Another officer at the scene interviewed a woman who witnessed the fight. She told police she had stopped at Ford's home at the 400 block of N. 5th Street to pick up a child. The woman said she then received a text from Artis, who asked about retrieving his work vest from her vehicle. When she pulled onto N. 6th Street to meet Artis, Ford allegedly came out from an alleyway and yelled, "What's good?" toward Artis with the intention to fight, Kurtz said.

Ford then allegedly began swinging at Artis and hit the woman in the head as she attempted to get in between the men to stop the fight. Artis pulled a pocketknife, and the two men began to wrestle on the ground. Artis told police he pulled the knife after Ford charged at him. Artis believed Ford sustained injuries from the knife when he fell backward on top of him, Kurtz said. Artis also ended up with a deep laceration on one of his fingers.

Police found Artis a short time later at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and took him into custody.

Artis was arraigned by District Judge Michael P. Toomey who set bail at $75,000 at 10% monetary, which he posted. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 11 at Toomey's office.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.