Sunbury, Pa. – On Jan. 22, Sunbury Police officers responded to a call for a reported vehicle theft.

Officers said the caller alleged Jose Luis Rodriguez Martinez, 36, of Sunbury, took her car without permission.

According to a complaint filed by Sunbury Police Officer Travis Bremigen, officers were able to locate the vehicle at the Turkey Hill on North Front Street in Sunbury.

Officers said they were able to contact the driver and identify him as Martinez. Martinez reportedly told officers he and the accuser got into a fight and he took the vehicle to get cigarettes.

Officers spoke with the accuser who said Martinez allegedly threatened her before leaving with the vehicle. According to the report, the accuser told officers she believed Martinez would harm her. She allegedly told officers she was very fearful of Martinez.

Court records show Martinez was detained by officers and taken to the Northumberland County Jail where he remained on $75,000 bail.

Officers said the accuser was interviewed at the Sunbury Police Department and gave a detailed account of alleged sexual abuse from Martinez.

According to the report, Martinez allegedly inserted objects into the accuser on several different occasions. Officers said the accuser also stated Martinez made her use cocaine, crack, and methamphetamine.

The accuser told officers Martinez said her he would kill her if she didn’t do what he wanted or called the police, according to the report. Martinez allegedly broke several household items as he threatened her.

The accuser reported later in the day on Jan. 22 she had received a call from a man named Justice, who allegedly told her not to show up for court the following Tuesday. The accuser reported the call to the Sunbury Police Officers, who were able to identify the caller as Justin Petro.

Officers said as they investigated it was discovered Petro had been Martinez’s cellmate for an hour at the Northumberland County Prison. According to the report, Petro told officers during his brief meeting with Martinez, he allegedly was asked to relay the message to the accuser.

According to the report, Petro told officers he did not know what the message or case were about. Officers said Petro then provided a note allegedly given to him by Martinez. The note had the accuser’s name, phone number, and Martinez’s name on it, according to officers.

Officers said on Jan. 23 they attempted to speak with Martinez at the Northumberland County Prison. According to the report, Martinez refused to speak with officers and requested an attorney.

Martinez was charged with two felonies for his alleged abuse of the accuser. Those felonies were a first-degree of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse threat forcible compulsion and a second-degree felony sexual assault charge.

For Martinez’s alleged role in passing a threatening message to a cellmate, he was charged with a third-degree felony of intimidate witness/victim–withhold testimony.

For his alleged role in the original incident that officers said involved Martinez taking the accuser’s car, he was charged with a first-degree misdemeanor of terroristic threats and a second-degree misdemeanor charge of simple assault.

Court records show Martinez is scheduled for a formal arraignment on Feb. 22. He is currently being held at the Northumberland County Prion in lieu of $200,000 bail.