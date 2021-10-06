Sunbury, Pa. — An investigation into the assault of a child started in July of 2020 when PSP Stonington received information from Children Youth Services.

Trooper Josh Reiner said he spoke with the accuser’s mother, who discovered messages on a phone allegedly indicating abuse. According to the affidavit, the accuser told authorities Michael Bishop, 44, of Sunbury would come into her room and touch her underneath her clothes.

Bishop allegedly touched the accuser on more than 20 to 30 occasions during a time span of June 1 to Sept. 2020. On one occasion, Bishop allegedly put his mouth on the accuser’s bare breast after lifting her shirt up.

Authorities said a forensic interview was conducted on July 8 of 2020. According to the interviewer, the accuser gave the same account of Bishop coming into her room at night when he allegedly thought she was sleeping.

Bishop admitted to the abuse to a person related to the accuser on Sept. 7, 2021, according to court documents.

“Bishop told her that the victim was not lying about the sexual abuse.” wrote Reiner.

Bishop has been charged with four counts of first-degree felony aggravated assault of a child, two counts of third-degree felony indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, first-degree felony corruption of minors, and two counts of second-degree misdemeanor indecent assault without the consent of others.

Courts records show Bishop was initially held on $150,000 bail at the Northumberland County Jail. Bishop posted the amount through a professional bondsman on Sept. 30.

