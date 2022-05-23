Sunbury, Pa. — Accused murderer Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uruhu, 23, of Sunbury, was taken into custody Monday afternoon outside of Philadelphia.

Uruhu had been on the run since Thursday afternoon when he allegedly shot and killed Kareem Jakes, 30, at the Penn Jersey Food Mart on N. Fourth Street in Sunbury.

Chief Brad Hare of Sunbury Police Department said during a press conference Monday night that U.S. Marshals fugitive task forces out of Williamsport and Philadelphia assisted with the capture of Uhuru. Hare said tips led law enforcement to the Philadelphia area.

Uhuru was transported back to Sunbury and arraigned Monday evening in front of District Judge Michael Toomey, who denied bail. Sunbury Police Sergeant Travis Bremigen filed the charges of criminal homicide, felonies of voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, and related misdemeanors.

Uruhu's father, Ajani Munsho Uche Uhuru, 54, of Sunbury, also was arrested Monday on felony charges of obstruction of an investigation. Bremigen said Uhuru's father assisted in picking up Uhuru's blue BMW vehicle Thursday evening in Elysburg area. The blue BMW was the vehicle that Uhuru was driving when he left the murder scene at the food mart. Uruhu's father was stopped by police in the BMW Thursday night on Reagan Street in Sunbury and was taken in for questioning.

The motive at this time is not known, Hare said. He would not comment on if the weapon was found, saying this is an ongoing investigation.

Uhuru remains in Snyder County Prison as he awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled at Toomey's for May 31.

Uhuru's father remains in Northumberland County Prison in lieu of $200,000 monetary bail. His preliminary hearing also is scheduled for May 31 at Toomey's office.

Docket Sheet Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru

Docket Sheet Ajani Munsho Uche Uhuru

