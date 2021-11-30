Montoursville, Pa. — An off-duty police officer reported a vehicle driving erratically on the interstate, allegedly traveling between speeds of 50 and 80 MPH on Nov. 18.

According to a police report, Montoursville Police Officer Kurt Hockman located the vehicle approximately one mile east of Fairfield Road in Montoursville.

Hockman said as he pursued, he pulled alongside the car and used a flashlight to observe the driver, later identified as Elliot Larue Braim, 34, of Jersey Shore, inside the vehicle.

“I saw Braim moving around and leaning down and reaching around inside the vehicle,” Hockman wrote.

In contact with County Control after the chase ended, Hockman said he was informed Briam had an active bench warrant from the Lycoming County Sheriff’s Office.

Hockman said he asked Braim several times if he was in possession of anything that would be flagged during a prison intake.

“I told Braim that if he had anything on him, we should deal with it roadside and Braim denied having any contraband on his person,” Hockman wrote.

According to Hockman’s report, Braim denied having anything on him. Hockham placed Braim into the back of the police cruiser and transported him to the Lycoming County Prison.

A strip search by an intake officer turned up a baggie of an unknown substance found in Braim’s buttocks. Hockman said the substance was sent to a lab and tested positive for methamphetamine.

Braim is being charged with second-degree felony contraband/controlled substance and misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance. Court records show Braim posted $10,000 monetary bail through a professional bondsman on Nov. 19 and was released from the Lycoming County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled with Judge Gary Whiteman on Dec. 6.

