Middleburg, Pa. – A victim in Snyder County had a surprise earlier this week when a bullet went through the exterior of her residence into a bedroom.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove, a full metal jacketed bullet struck the north side of a residence at 1015 Bickel Rd. in Center Township sometime between 8 a.m. July 10 and 11:15 a.m. July 11.

The bullet appeared to be discharged from a rifle, and traveled through the exterior wall and landed on the floor of the victim’s bedroom, according to state police.

Damage to the wall is estimated to be $200.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at (570) 374-8145. Trooper Shreve is investigating.