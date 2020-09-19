Lock Haven, Pa. – A city police officer said he recently witnessed a McElhattan man strangling a woman at the Lock Haven City Beach.

Sky D. Tipton, 23, was charged with one felony count each of aggravated assault and strangulation, and one misdemeanor count of simple assault.

Tipton is set for a preliminary hearing before Clinton County District Judge John W. Maggs on Sept. 22.

Lock Haven City Police Officer Jonathan T. Gregory said he saw Tipton "with both of his hands around the neck of his girlfriend...for about 2-3 seconds" near the beach pavilion around 6:25 p.m. on Aug. 28.

"Tipton, who was facing towards the river, turned around and saw [me]," Gregory wrote. "He did immediately stop and walk away from [the woman], yelling at her to 'get away from him.'"

Police were called to the area for the report of two individuals fighting while walking on foot near the Fallon Hotel. Gregory said he found the couple near the beach pavilion at 499 N. Vesper St.

The woman told police that she and Tipton were arguing and that he allegedly choked her "for about ten seconds, during which time she was unable to breathe," according to Gregory.

Gregory said he observed "fresh red marks on [her] neck where Tipton had his hands, as well as bruising on her arms from past incidents with Tipton."

According to the affidavit, Tipton told police that "he did not mean to choke her," in reference to the woman.

Tipton was arrested at the scene for domestic violence, police said.

Tipton has been jailed in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail set by Clinton County Magisterial District Judge Keith G. Kibler on Aug. 29.

Docket sheet