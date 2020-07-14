South Williamsport - The former borough councilman caught on video choking a victim and admitting to it will not be prosecuted for strangulation, court records indicate.

Lycoming County District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner agreed to dismiss one misdemeanor count of strangulation against 57-year-old Richard A. Kershner Jr. on June 22.

After Kershner's violent charge was dismissed, Gardner approved him for Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition. ARD is a DA-controlled program meant only for non-violent offenders.

Gardner did not respond when asked why he approved Kershner for ARD when one of his own detectives swore that Kershner was recorded on video both choking someone and admitting to it.

According to Detective Arnold D. Duck Jr. of the Lycoming County DA's office, Jan. 25 surveillance footage from Moose Lodge 145, 1219 W. Southern Ave., shows Kershner choking a victim twice.

"At 0043 hours, Kershner is seen grabbing [the victim] around the throat with both hands," Duck wrote. "At 0044 hours, Kershner turns and grabs [the victim] by the throat again with both hands."

Duck said Kershner admitted to grabbing the victim "by the throat" twice during a recorded interview at the DA's office on Feb. 24.

Duck's affidavit states Kershner confronted the victim about a utility bill owed at the property where his daughter and the victim had resided together.

According to Duck, Kershner choked the victim after he called his daughter a "loser."

Kershner allegedly choked the victim a second time when he kept "mouthing," Duck wrote.

A bartender at the Moose witnessed the altercation and led Kershner away from the bar, according to the affidavit.

Kershner previously served as a councilman for the South Williamsport Borough but resigned his position prior to approval for ARD.