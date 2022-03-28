Mifflinburg, Pa. — A manager at the Mifflinburg Dollar General was charged with felony theft for allegedly taking more than $3,000 from the business.

Peggi S. Reynolds, 42, of Milton, was working at the store on E. Chestnut Street on Feb. 17 when she was supposed to take a money bag of $3,141.92 to the bank to be deposited. However, the money bag never made it to the bank, according to the arrest affidavit.

The store's corporate office realized the deposit was not there, and PSP Milton were contacted. Reynolds reportedly told the store's loss prevention officer that she took the money because she needed it to pay bills, according to Trooper Tyler Arbogast. Reynolds also admitted to police she took the money.

A preliminary hearing is set for April 12 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch.

