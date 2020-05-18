theft charges 2020

Williamsport – A grocery store employee was charged with theft for allegedly withholding money from customers attempting to cash out winning scratch-off lottery tickets.

Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville were called to Weis Markets, 305 River Ave., Loyalsock Township, to investigate suspected thefts that occurred between April 2 and 27, 2020. Through the investigation, police determined Tammy Wertz, 47, of Williamsport, stole approximately $220 of lottery payouts at least five times, according to the police’s public information release.

Wertz was charged through the office of District Magistrate Gary A. Whiteman.

