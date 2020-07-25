Loyalsock Township, Pa. – A grocery store employee was charged with allegedly stealing more than $19,000 in merchandise and cash over a span of six to seven years, police said.

Michael J. Fischer, 56, of Williamsport, was employed at Weis Markets, 305 River Avenue in Loyalsock Township when he allegedly stole the merchandise and cash beginning in 2013.

Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville were called to the store on July 17 for a reported theft. When Trooper Peter Dunchick arrived, a witness told him that the store confirmed $740 of stolen items but Fischer had admitted to stealing more, according to the affidavit.

Trooper Dunchick interviewed Fischer a short time later, who told him that he had been stealing from his employer for “six to seven years.” Fischer said he removed grocery items from the store prior to closing the store. He also took cash from the store’s register while other employees were working, making sure to steal less than $40 to avoid being flagged in the store’s system, Dunchick wrote in the affidavit.

Fischer signed a written statement admitting to stealing grocery items amounting to $15,000 and $4,000 in cash.

Fischer was charged with one felony count each of theft by unlawful taking and retail theft. Bail was set at $15,000. His preliminary hearing is set for August 3 in front of District Magistrate Gary A. Whiteman in Montoursville.

