Selinsgrove, Pa. — An employee at Selinsgrove Walmart allegedly stole $739 of sports trading cards from the store.

State police at Selinsgrove charged Spencer George, 18, of Shamokin Dam, after it was discovered on Jan. 29 that he stole the cards. Police say George took a total of 41 NBA, MLB, and NFL cards on multiple occasions.

Charges were filed at the office of District Judge John H. Reed.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.