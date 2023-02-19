Theft_generic_2023
Canva

Selinsgrove, Pa.  — An employee at Selinsgrove Walmart allegedly stole $739 of sports trading cards from the store. 

State police at Selinsgrove charged Spencer George, 18, of Shamokin Dam, after it was discovered on Jan. 29 that he stole the cards. Police say George took a total of 41 NBA, MLB, and NFL cards on multiple occasions. 

Charges were filed at the office of District Judge John H. Reed. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!