Hereford steer stock photo _ 2022
Canva stock photo

New Columbia, Pa — Police say a 2,000-pound steer was reported to be on the loose in White Deer Township as of Wednesday.

The Hereford steer went missing in the area of the 100 block of Keefer Lane, according to state police at Milton. The steer has an all-white face. 

Anyone with information on the steer's owner should contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.

