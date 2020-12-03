Miles Township, Pa. — Rockview State Police Trooper Justin Borger is asking for the public’s help as he investigates the alleged theft of two French Bulldog puppies in Miles Township.

According to a public information release report filed by the Trooper, on the morning of Oct. 10, a man identified as Tony Andrews allegedly paid for the two puppies with a counterfeit check.

Officer Borger said the two puppies are valued at $7,400. According to the report, Andrews left with the puppies in a 2016 Kia Optima.

Trooper Borger’s is asking anyone with information regarding the case to call PSP Rockview at 814-355-7545.