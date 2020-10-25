Catawissa, Pa. — An independent candidate running for the State House of Representatives found his own political sign damaged, Bloomsburg PSP reported.

According to the complaint, Roger Nuss, 57, of Catawissa, reported the incident between Oct. 11 and 13. Russ made a call to them on Oct. 13 to report a sign valued at $90, was damaged.

"I feel I was targeted and the State Police are investigating," Nuss said. "I won't be intimidated. I put up another sign and surveillance cameras."

Police stated there were no witnesses. Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to contact state police at Bloomsburg.