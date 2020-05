State police from the Laporte barracks issued a warning of a real estate scam on Craigslist to the public.

Going by the name Robert Thomas, someone listed a $600/3 br property on German Street in Dushore for rent. A 52-year-old woman was victimized by the scam.

The scammer is apparently asking for money to be sent to emails through the listing or at dannyraysmanagements@gmail.com.

Anyone with information on this should call PSP Laporte at 570-946-4610.