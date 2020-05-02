Troopers from the Towanda Pennsylvania state police barracks were dispatched to a robbery in progress at about 10 p.m. on April 30.

When a state trooper, Andrew Hurchick, arrived at the Wysox Dandy Mart on Route 6 in Bradford County, the alleged perpetrator was walking away from the store in the parking lot.

Antonio McGruther, 18, "was taken into custody without incident," according to a PSP press release. McGruther was in possession of stolen items and was seen to be intoxicated.

McGruther is being charged with retail theft, underage drinking, and public drunkenness.