Harrisburg, Pa. – The final quarter of 2020 proved to be a costly one for Pennsylvania drug dealers as law enforcement agencies seized more than $15 million in illegal drugs.

In total, state police seized more than $45 million worth of illegal drugs in 2020, including over 300 pounds of cocaine and more than 228 pounds of heroin and fentanyl.

According to the release, a good portion of the final quarter totals came from heroin ($3,464,500) and methamphetamine ($4,016,600).

In 2019, troopers confiscated over $43 million in prohibited drugs from the highways and communities of the commonwealth, including over 425 pounds of cocaine and nearly 300 pounds of heroin and fentanyl.

Fourth Quarter Drug Seizure Totals