Harrisburg, Pa. – The final quarter of 2020 proved to be a costly one for Pennsylvania drug dealers as law enforcement agencies seized more than $15 million in illegal drugs. 

In total, state police seized more than $45 million worth of illegal drugs in 2020, including over 300 pounds of cocaine and more than 228 pounds of heroin and fentanyl.

According to the release, a good portion of the final quarter totals came from heroin ($3,464,500) and methamphetamine ($4,016,600). 

In 2019, troopers confiscated over $43 million in prohibited drugs from the highways and communities of the commonwealth, including over 425 pounds of cocaine and nearly 300 pounds of heroin and fentanyl.

 Fourth Quarter Drug Seizure Totals

DrugTotal SeizedTotal Value of Amount Seized
Cocaine132.96 lbs.$2,925,120
Crack Cocaine2.49 lbs.$39,840
Heroin107.25 lbs.$3,646,500
Fentanyl18.05 lbs.$288,000
LSD43 doses$860
Marijuana THC – Liquid18.5 pints$123,950
Marijuana THC – Solid37.88 lbs.$189,400
Marijuana Plants106 plants$17,490
Processed Marijuana804.38 lbs.$2,413,140
Methamphetamines401.66 lbs.$4,016,600
MDMA – Ecstasy17.88 lbs.$59,004
MDMA – Pills1,639 pills$24,585
Other Narcotics16.69 lbs.$33,380
Other Narcotics (Pills)59,770 pills$1,494,250
 Total Value$15,272,119

State police also collected 805 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in the fourth quarter of 2020. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

