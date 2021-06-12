ShootingInvestigation_NCPA_2021.jpg

Northumberland, Pa. —The name of the deceased who was involved in a brief standoff with State Police has been released.

According to Corporal Jonathan Wooster, troopers responded to a 911 hang up call at 7720 State Road 44 in Delaware Township at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

As troopers arrived, William Michael Kradlak Jr., 70, exited the residence.

Troopers said a brief standoff ensued before Kradlak opened fired on the responding officers. According to the report, shots were returned and Kradlak was fatally wounded.

A joint investigation is being conducted by the Northumberland County District Attorney’s Office and the Pennsylvania State Police.

According to department regulations, State Police members have been placed on administrative leave.


