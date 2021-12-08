McIntyre Township, Pa. — State Troopers said an interview with a 19-year-old man confirmed nearly everything a juvenile had told them earlier about sexual encounters with that man.

Frank Anthony Stout was charged with two first-degree felonies in rape and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and three second-degree felonies in sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent, and incest. According to troopers, the Roaring Branch man admitted the interaction with the juvenile was not consensual.

Trooper Michael Adams said on Dec. 2 they received a report of sexual abuse of a known 15-year-old female.

During an interview with the juvenile, she told troopers that Stout removed her clothes and performed various sexual acts on her that included penetration of her genitals. The accuser said Stout did this many times with the most recent allegedly taking place on Dec. 1.

State Troopers said they spoke with Stout on Dec. 3. During that interview Stout allegedly admitted to the abuse.

“She never consented and asked him to stop multiple times on multiple different occasions,” Adams wrote.

Stout is being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $150,000 bond.

