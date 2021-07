Wellsboro, Pa. – State police report that someone stole tools from a victim’s residence in Tioga County.

The items, including several chainsaws, a gasoline can, were discovered missing on June 18 from a residence at 4006 Arnot Rd., in Charleston Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield.

Total value of items stolen is just over $700.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at (570) 662-2151.