Allenwood, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Milton are looking for a suspect who stole items from Dollar General in Allenwood.

The theft occurred at 1:54 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 at the store located on Route 15 in Gregg Township, Union County. The suspect is described as a black female approximately 5’4” tall wearing grey leggings and a pink sweatshirt, according to a police release.

The suspect fled the scene heading north on Route 15 toward Williamsport in a silver Dodge Charger. An older white male was seen in the passenger seat.

Anyone with information regarding the theft should contact Trooper Drick at (570) 524-2662 and reference incident number PA2022-175562.