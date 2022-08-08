Theft_generic_NCPA_2021.jpg
Montandon, Pa. — State police at Milton are looking for a vehicle that was reported stolen Friday in Northumberland County. 

Police say the red 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was taken from the area of Route 147 in West Chillisquaque Township. The vehicle belongs to New Enterprise Lime and Stone. 

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.

