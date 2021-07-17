Moreland Township, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville are looking for a man who stole items from a victim’s storage container in Moreland Township, Lycoming County.

According to state police, on July 2, a white male with a shaved head and goatee stole two NuTone ceiling fans, a case of 15W-50 motor oil, and GFCI receptacles from the victim’s storage container located at P Houseknecht Rd.

The male then fled the area in a white, early 2000s model white Ford F250 pickup truck, which possessed a metal rear windshield guard and a tool box in the bed of the truck.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at (570) 368-5700.