Deerfield Township, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield are looking for information on the theft of more than $10,000 of spooled copper wire from a storage unit in Deerfield Township, Tioga County.

Police were called to a storage unit at 4410 Route 49 on May 14 to investigate. This is the third occasion where a theft has occurred at the storage unit, according to the Pennsylvania Crimewatch page. The storage units are currently being rented by BHE GT&S (formerly Dominion Gas).

On previous occasions, high-end gas industry pipe and pipe fittings were stolen.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at (570) 662-2151 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll-free at (800) 4PA-TIPS(8477) or