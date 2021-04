Lewisburg, Pa. – State police are looking for information on a plastic magazine with rounds found in Kelly Township, Union County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, a black plastic magazine was found shortly before 4:30 p.m. March 22 on Lamplight Lane. The magazine contained rusted rounds, according to the police report.

Anyone looking for this item is asked to contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662 and reference incident number PA21-384439.