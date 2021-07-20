Middleburg, Pa. – A victim’s motorcycle was stolen last week from his residence in Snyder County and was later recovered.

State police are now looking for information.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove, the victim’s black and gray Kawasaki motorcycle was taken between 7 p.m. July 10 and 12 p.m. July 11, from his residence at Walnut Ridge Estates in Center Township.

The motorcycle was later recovered on Mountain Road, abandoned in the roadway, according to the police report.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Selinsgrove at (570) 374-8145.