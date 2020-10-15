Tioga, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield are looking for information regarding an assault that took place earlier this month at Fred’s Woodshed adult entertainment club in Tioga Township, Tioga County.

According to state police, an unknown man struck a woman two times in the head, pulled her by the hair, and pushed her to the ground. The assault occurred at 3 a.m. October 3 at the club on Route 287.

The suspect is described as a black male between 20 and 25 years old, 180 pounds, with braided hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans, according to state police.

That same entertainment club was the scene of a homicide on May 31, 2020.

That evening, an altercation started inside the club, and all patrons were asked to leave. As patrons were leaving the club, the fight continued in the parking lot.

Police said Jahrell Q. Jenkins, 20, of Elmira, N.Y., who was there with friends celebrating his birthday, was shot outside of the establishment at approximately 3 a.m.

That homicide investigation is still ongoing and a suspect has still not been identified, according to police.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.