Allenwood, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Milton are looking for a driver who led them on a vehicle chase Friday night in Union County.

The incident began shortly before 9:30 p.m. when a state trooper pulled over a Ford vehicle on Route 15 northbound in Gregg Township. The driver fled the scene before the trooper could make contact, according to a news release.

The driver then led police on a chase, heading north on Route 15 and turning right onto Route 44 continuing into Dewart. As the chase continued, the driver turned right onto Turbot Avenue and then made a right onto Cherry Street in Dewart.

The vehicle then came to a stop and the driver fled on foot, according to state police. Troopers searched the area but did not find the driver.

The known suspect, whom police did not provide a description of in the release, is not considered to be a threat to the public.