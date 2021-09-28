Police_chase_NCPA_2020.jpg

Allenwood, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Milton are looking for a driver who led them on a vehicle chase Friday night in Union County.

The incident began shortly before 9:30 p.m. when a state trooper pulled over a Ford vehicle on Route 15 northbound in Gregg Township. The driver fled the scene before the trooper could make contact, according to a news release.

The driver then led police on a chase, heading north on Route 15 and turning right onto Route 44 continuing into Dewart. As the chase continued, the driver turned right onto Turbot Avenue and then made a right onto Cherry Street in Dewart.

The vehicle then came to a stop and the driver fled on foot, according to state police. Troopers searched the area but did not find the driver.

The known suspect, whom police did not provide a description of in the release, is not considered to be a threat to the public.


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.