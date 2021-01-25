Turbotville, Pa. – State police are looking for a driver involved in a hit and run Saturday in Turbotville Borough, Northumberland County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, the victim’s 2008 Ford F-150 pickup truck was parked next to Turbotville Hotel on Church Street when someone backed into the driver’s side.

State police believe the driver was backing their vehicle across Church Street between 10 and 10:30 p.m. when the rear of their vehicle hit the driver’s side of the pickup truck. The driver then fled the scene.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662 and reference incident number PA21-106355.