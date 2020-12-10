Philipsburg, Pa.—Rockview State Police are investigating an alleged incident of criminal mischief that occurred on Dec. 7, according to a report.

Officer Michael Godissart was called to N 13th Street and E Spruce Street in Philipsburg. According to Godissart, a person alleged that while they were traveling on 322 there was a line of traffic in the opposite direction.

The accuser and the driver of the car allegedly told Godissart the rear driver’s side window shattered.

According to the report, both the accuser and the driver believe somebody threw an object at the window. Goddissart said neither could provide a description of a suspect or suspect vehicle.

Goddissart said he was unable to locate any objects near the alleged scene of the crime. Rockview State Police are currently investigating the alleged incident.