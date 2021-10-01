Montoursville, Pa. – State police are looking for a Nissan vehicle that was stolen from a victim’s driveway in Upper Fairfield Township.

The victim contacted Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville on Sept. 25 to report the 2012 silver Nissan Titan was stolen from their driveway on Heilman Road. The vehicle has a Pennsylvania registration plate number of ZGG-5631.

The vehicle has a black bug deflector on the hood and two dents below both taillights, according to state police.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at (570) 368-5700.