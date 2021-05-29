Selinsgrove, Pa. – State Police in Selinsgrove reported the theft of two golf carts from Shade Mountain Golf Course in Franklin Township.
Authorities said the incident was reported on May 22.
The investigation is ongoing.
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: May 29, 2021 @ 10:27 pm
Selinsgrove, Pa. – State Police in Selinsgrove reported the theft of two golf carts from Shade Mountain Golf Course in Franklin Township.
Authorities said the incident was reported on May 22.
The investigation is ongoing.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.