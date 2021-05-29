theft 2020

Selinsgrove, Pa. – State Police in Selinsgrove reported the theft of two golf carts from Shade Mountain Golf Course in Franklin Township.

Authorities said the incident was reported on May 22.

The investigation is ongoing.

Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!