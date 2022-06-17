Milton, Pa. – State police at Milton are investigating the theft of essential medical supplies from a residence in West Chillisquaque Township in Northumberland County.

Police say sometime between May 28 and 31, an unknown suspect stole two boxes of Victoza insulin from a residence on Carpenter Road.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.