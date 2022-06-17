Theft_generic_NCPA_2021.jpg
Milton, Pa. – State police at Milton are investigating the theft of essential medical supplies from a residence in West Chillisquaque Township in Northumberland County.

Police say sometime between May 28 and 31, an unknown suspect stole two boxes of Victoza insulin from a residence on Carpenter Road.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.