Milton, Pa. – State police at Milton are investigating the theft of essential medical supplies from a residence in West Chillisquaque Township in Northumberland County.
Police say sometime between May 28 and 31, an unknown suspect stole two boxes of Victoza insulin from a residence on Carpenter Road.
Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.
Thank you for saying that local news matters!