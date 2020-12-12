Muncy, Pa. – State police continue to investigate a theft from a hardware store in Muncy Creek Township where two people got away with almost $200 in merchandise.

The theft occurred on Nov. 13 at Cole’s Hardware at 130 Muncy Creek Boulevard. According to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville, a white woman and white man, both in their late 40s, entered the store and stole approximately $186 of hand tools.

The pair left the scene in an early 2000s tan Hyundai sedan with a Pennsylvania registration plate. The sedan has a large dent on the driver’s side rear quarter panel, police said.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at (570) 368-5700.