Loganton, Pa. – State police are investigating a suspected arson in Clinton County after a church camp building caught fire Tuesday morning.

The fire began shortly after 10 a.m. May 25 at Camp Blessing Tabernacle Church building at 73 Blessing Lane in Greene Township. Fire companies from Clinton, Centre, and Lycoming counties responded and extinguished the blaze shortly before 11:30 a.m., according to Clinton County Communications.

A wooden bench and numerous boxes of hymnals sustained significant fire damage, according to Trooper Nathan Birth of Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville. The PSP fire marshal came to the scene to investigate and found that multiple boxes or hymnals were ignited by a hand-held source.

PSP is asking anyone with information to contact them at (570) 368-5700 and reference incident number PA2021-699376.