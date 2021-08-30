Mifflinburg, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Milton are looking for information regarding a road rage incident that occurred in Limestone Township, Union County.

A male victim was allegedly assaulted by three unidentified black male suspects at 10 a.m. Aug. 10 at the area of Wildwood Road and State Route 104, according to the police report.

State police said a 2021 Nissan Frontier vehicle was at the scene.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662 and reference incident number PA21-1138752.