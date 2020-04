The Pennsylvania State Police at Towanda is investigating a report of an online scam.

The scam consisted of emails that led the victim to "purchase multiple high-end electronics and deliver them as a business venture."

"Over the course of a month, multiple emails were exchanged providing details in regards to purchase orders and deliveries," the PSP report says.

A 62-year-old Sugar Run, Bradford County man was the victim.

The Apple products purchased totaled about $11,600.