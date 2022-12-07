Muncy, Pa. — State police are investigating the death of a 3-month-old child that occurred Friday, Dec. 2, in the Muncy area.

An autopsy has been completed on the child and police are actively investigating, according to Trooper Lauren Lesher, public information officer for state police at Montoursville.

Lesher did not comment on the nature of the death investigation, adding that no further information is being released at this time.

Charles Kiessling Jr., Lycoming County Coroner, said the final results of the autopsy will not be available for at least 10 to 12 weeks.

This is a developing story and NorthcentralPa.com will update as we receive information.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.