Milton, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Milton were called Sunday morning to a residence in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, for a report of a burglary in progress.

The suspect fled the scene prior to troopers’ arrival around 2 a.m. at the residence on Ivy St., state police reported.

Pry marks were observed on the front and back doors of the residence.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662.